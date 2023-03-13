Kodi has been a popular media player and media center interface for years, going back to its days as XBMC. A major 20.0 update was released in January, and now a smaller 20.1 update is rolling out.

Kodi 20.0, nicknamed “Nexus,” was a significant rewrite to improve stability and performance, with a few interface and codec updates on top. The latest 20.1 update is smaller in comparison, but still a worthwhile upgrade for anyone already running 20.0. There are no new features this time around, as the Kodi team focused exclusively on bug fixes and more improvements.

The latest update might benefit Android devices the most, with a new algorithm to detect and fix common audio issues, and several fixes for Kodi’s Python libraries. There are some improvements for all platforms, though. Kodi has brought back some keyboard shortcuts for the Favorites window, fixed some problems with context menus and subtitles, and improved the built-in UPnP server. Kodi should also handle NFS4 and Samba filesystems with fewer issues now.

The Kodi team said in a blog post, “there are no major changes since the previous version, and you should be fine to install this straight over the top of any existing Kodi 20.x installation – indeed, this will happen automatically on many platforms. However, as for all software installations, back up your userdata beforehand if you’ve any doubts or have anything you can’t afford to lose.”

You can download Kodi from the official site, and the new 20.1 update is rolling out now to software repositories. If you find Kodi useful, consider making a donation or buying merch to help support the project.