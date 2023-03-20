Ecommerce is a multi-million dollar industry that’s poised to grow as physical retailers struggle to keep their doors open, and consumer trust in big brands wanes. If you want your online shop to be part of the small business renaissance, Nexcess Managed WooCommerce is a fast, efficient, and reliable tool to elevate the digital shopping experience.

Nexcess Managed WooCommerce Hosting is a pioneer in eCommerce evolution that optimizes applications to simplify managing a digital storefront. Whereas many hosting companies tout standard hosting as “WooCommerce hosting,” Nexcess developed a platform that is true WooCommerce hosting. When implemented, Nexcess can help your online storefront run faster through many of its valuable features.

How to Build Your eCommerce Site…

For an eCommerce site to thrive, it needs to be a place shoppers want to go. An ugly storefront won’t stick with your consumers, and if it’s poorly laid out, they’ll leave before giving your product a second look.

Nexcess offers an intuitive StoreBuilder that requires no coding skill and is easy to work with, even for owners with little-to-no design experience. From product layouts to individual pages and color schemes, every aspect is at your fingertips and can be easily changed to your liking.

Nexcess Managed WordPress enhances your time in the backend, providing an unparalleled site development process that offers everything you need to build and run a fast and functional storefront.

…and Keep It Moving

A lot goes into running a website, and owners shouldn’t have to spend a lot of time keeping theirs online. Nexcess oversees critical functions and features like Edge DNS to ensure your customers have a way of finding and accessing your digital store. Like the building tool, Edge DNS is user-friendly and can be configured without hassle.

How to Optimize Your Store’s User Experience

One of the worst things for users to experience in any online space is a slow and unresponsive website. With an eCommerce store, users should see gears moving at all times. Products should load fast. Items should be instantly placed into carts with a click. Every aspect of the checkout process should be fluid and effortlessly move the interaction forward.

Nexcess helps to keep things flowing with free access to Object Cache Pro, a premium tool that performs queries with little delay. The result is a faster storefront designed to improve the user experience.

A built-in content delivery network (CDN) serves as another means of caching to make frequently accessed files readily available. Users will experience much smaller downtimes while your website loads through Nexcess Managed WooCommerce hosting.

Around-The-Clock Support

Keeping up on your store’s analytics and having an outlet to turn to for support are essential for the long-term life of your WooCommerce store. Nexcess Managed WooCommerce comes with monitoring alerts to keep you abreast of sales trends and any site issues, such as slow speeds or errors during checkout

Should you come across a problem you can’t handle, a team of WooCommerce experts is available 365 days, 24/7. They’ll work with you to keep your site running, whether it’s first thing in the morning or late at night.

Start Your Ecommerce Store Today

With your site under the care of Nexcess Managed WooCommerce Hosting, you can focus more on your products and deliver a quality customer service experience. For as little as $19 per month, you can take advantage of Nexcess’ premium hosting services, including 30GB of storage, 3TB bandwidth, any needed SSL certificates, and so much more.