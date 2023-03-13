Google periodically updates its Pixel devices with new features and improvements, usually referred to as Pixel Feature Drops. The company has now released its first Feature Drop of 2023.

The March Feature Drop is rolling out now to all the Pixel devices that still receive software updates, though some features aren’t available on older phones. The most exciting improvement might be Magic Eraser coming to more Pixel phones, which already allows you to remove objects from photos with a tap on the Pixel 6 and 7. Google already announced this change, but now the Pixel 4a and newer will get access to the feature, and older/non-Google phones can use a server-powered version with a paid Google One subscription.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are also receiving improvements to Night Sight mode, which boosts visibility in low-light photos. Google told How-To Geek that the feature has been updated with “new and improved algorithms on the Tensor chip,” allowing night photos on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro to render more quickly. The Health Connect app is also now pre-installed on all Pixel devices, which acts as a new hub for connecting different health and fitness tracking services together in a unified place.

Google is also updating the Pixel Watch with fall detection support, which was also announced already, and more Pixel phones are getting the latest Direct my Call features. The updates for the Pixel phones and Pixel Watch should start going out today, but it might take a few days to show up on your device.