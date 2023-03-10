Apple restricts how apps on the App Store can charge purchases, which can sometimes lead to poor currency conversions for people in some countries and other problems. That is now changing.

Apple announced changes to its App Store pricing scheme back in December, allowing developers set up to 700 different price points for apps and in-app items, with options for different currencies and regions. Now, Apple is pushing that to a whopping 900 different price points. The new scheme is available not only for app purchases, but also for subscriptions and one-time in-app purchases as well.

Changing prices on different regions has always been a common practice in storefronts like Steam or streaming services like Spotify or Netflix, where prices are normally cheaper in regions like South America than they are in the United States. Someone in Argentina, for one, might not be able to afford $10 a month on a monthly subscription in USD pricing. Apple is now giving app developers more options to make prices more flexible in every region. Purchases can now be set at every $0.10 increment up to $10, every $0.50 between $10 and $50, and so on.

App developers can already use the new pricing options, so you might see pricing for some of your favorite apps or in-app purchases change soon. Apple will update prices automatically starting on May 9 to match the new format, so people in some regions might see a slight change in pricing, even if the app’s creator didn’t do anything.