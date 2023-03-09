Microsoft Word has some keyboard shortcuts that don’t make much sense anymore, especially when it comes to pasting as plain text (as opposed to a regular paste). Microsoft is hoping to fix that with a Word update in the works.

Most desktop applications have settled on Ctrl+V for pasting and Ctrl+Shift+V for pasting as plain text only (with all formatting removed), or Cmd+V and Cmd+Shift+V on Mac, but Word functions differently right now. The normal paste shortcut works as expected, but pasting without formatting removed required opening the Paste Special menu, which takes more time.

Microsoft explained in a recent blog post, “In the case of keyboard shortcuts, the industry standard has diverged from Word’s initial implementation of these features. Indeed, users expect that Ctrl+Shift+V will paste plain text, so when this doesn’t work, the experience can be frustrating. The Word team heard about this problem from users, so we’re updating keyboard shortcuts as a direct response to your feedback. Accessibility is a priority for Word, and we want to make the cut, copy, paste experience as seamless as possible.”

There’s now a standard Ctrl+Shift+V keyboard shortcut in development for Word (Cmd+Shift+V on Mac), which works exactly like the same shortcut in Google Docs, Microsoft Teams, Gmail, and many other apps. Microsoft is also testing other changes to Word’s keyboard shortcuts, including the shortcuts for Copy Format Painter, Paste Format Painter, and the copyright symbol, bringing them in line with most modern software. The Paste Special menu is moving from Ctrl+Alt+V to Alt+H+V+S on Windows, and won’t be accessible at all with the keyboard on Mac.

Not everyone likes their keyboard shortcuts to change, so Microsoft will allow you to revert the shortcuts to their original versions from Word’s settings. The new shortcuts are available in the Microsoft 365 Home and Business Standard Beta Channels, starting with version 16.0.15831.20174 for Windows, and version 16.67.1113.0 for Mac.