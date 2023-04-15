Whether you want reliable home backup power or portable stored energy, the new Growatt INFINITY 1300 offers all the features you’ll need in a single compact unit. Its extended battery life and multiple fast charging methods are among the best on the market. With hundreds in early-bird savings, now is the perfect time to invest in a dependable power solution.

Power Your Life in a Blink With the Growatt INFINITY 1300

The Growatt INFINITY 1300 is a portable power station that’s ideal for both indoor and outdoor use. Its LiFePO4 (LFP) battery is built for stability, delivering over 3,000 life cycles over an 8-10-year period. The LFP battery’s internal management system controls vitals to ensure longevity and optimize performance while keeping it safe and secure with every use. The unit’s temperature, current, voltage, and state of charge are monitored in real-time, providing full overload protection for the whole system.

Not only does the INFINITY 1300 have one of the most long-lasting batteries on the market, but it can also be powered up with wall, solar, or vehicle charging for extra convenience. The unit’s bi-directional inverter technology allows it to accept AC current directly from a wall outlet for a 200% boost in efficiency to reach a 1200W AC input. Its impressive wall charging speed can achieve a full charge in only 1.8 hours, which is substantial compared to the 4-5-hour wall charging time of comparable power stations. With a charging speed that’s nearly the fastest on the market, you’ll never have to go without the energy you need.

The INFINITY 1300 is a solar powerhouse, so you won’t have to go without when you’re away from home. While the industry average is 5 hours for solar charging, this unit can be fully charged in 2.5 hours with 800W of solar input. It features a more comprehensive voltage range and larger input power, so you’ll have more solar options and a much shorter charging time. Its 99% MPPT allows for efficient power conversion so there’s less energy loss while charging. The INFINITY 1300 also supports 12V/24V vehicle-charging standards so you can access energy in virtually any scenario.

Power up to 14 devices simultaneously with the INFINITY 1300’s versatile range of ports. The all-in-one power hub features 4 AC outlets, 1 car outlet, 2 DC5521 ports, 2 USB-A and 2 USB-A fast-charge ports, 2 x USB-C ports, and 1 wireless charging pad. The unit’s thoughtful design features a user-friendly experience, such as the dual handle, adaptive cooling system, and smart LED display. You can also maintain full control of your INFINITY 1300 through the myGro smart app, where you can monitor battery consumption, change settings and time schedules, upgrade the unit’s firmware, and more — all from your smartphone.

Growatt INFINITY 1300 The Growatt INFINITY 1300 is a portable power station that can leverage solar energy to charge up 14 devices at once via its complete range of ports.

Why Should You Choose Growatt?

Growatt has been a leader in the solar power industry since 2011. Their specialization in sustainable energy generation, storage, and consumption has made them one of the most recognized brands in smart renewable energy solutions. Growatt’s solar generators are built for any scenario and are designed to offer benefits you and your family can depend on. They have over 3 million satisfied customers worldwide, attesting to their reputation for providing quality, eco-friendly innovations with maximum portability and a range of convenient features. Whether your home needs an energy source, or you want to stay powered up during outdoor adventures, you can rely on Growatt’s solar-powered solutions when you need them most.

Save $300 on Energy Independence With Growatt

The Growatt INFINITY 1300 is designed to last longer, charge faster, and be more reliable than comparable portable power station models. Its innovative features, range of charging methods, and various outlets will provide you with convenient energy in any situation. If you’re ready to invest in a dependable power solution and take advantage of the peace of mind it can provide, there’s never been a better time to buy than now. From April 17 – April 30, 2023, get the INFINITY 1300 for only $999 ($300 off). Save money while becoming completely energy independent, thanks to Growatt.