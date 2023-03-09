Discord is one of the most popular messaging platforms around, especially for group chats. Just like nearly every service lately, Discord is now expanding its AI and chatbot features.

Discord already has integration with AI services like Midjourney, thanks to its open APIs that allow anyone to create and share bot services that respond to commands. In fact, Discord claims “almost 3 million Discord servers include an AI experience, ranging from generating gaming assets to groups writing novels with AI, to AI companions, AI companies and AI-based learning communities.”

Discord is now adding a few of its own AI features. First, the built-in “Clyde” bot (which already has limited responses when you type slash commands incorrectly) will be able to answer questions, recommend playlists, and access GIFs. The bot is based on “OpenAI technology,” meaning it should work similarly to ChatGPT, the chatbot developed by OpenAI. Discord is hoping Clyde “becomes a fundamental part of the Discord experience soon,” and it will start rolling out next week.

Discord is also testing AI-generated conversation summaries, which will try to organize streams of messages into topics that you can quickly catch up on later. It’s an interesting feature in practice, but there’s potential for the AI to misinterpret what people say, or get important details wrong. If you want to know what your friends were talking about while you were away, you should probably just read what they say.

OpenAI technology is also coming to Discord’s AutoMod tool. AutoMod is already used to automatically block messages matching certain words or phrases (which can be set by the server administrator and moderators), or flag messages for review by a person later. The AI-powered upgrade will alert moderators when a server rule might have been broken. Discord will start testing it “in a limited number of servers today.”

There are other features in the works, like a shared whiteboard with the ability to generate AI drawings, and templates for bot developers to build other similar projects. Discord is joining an ever-expanding group of apps and services using OpenAI’s APIs to add chatbot features — you can expect many, many more to join the list over the next few months.