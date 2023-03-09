Getting into the PC gaming world can be daunting for a beginner. There are lots of hoops to navigate, but prebuilt desktops can be a convenient alternative. PC maker NZXT has now released new gaming PCs, and they look impressive.

NZXT’s new prebuilt computers are here, with the catchy names Player: One, Player: Two, and Player: Three. They’re three different tiers depending on what you need exactly on your PC. Player: One is for people on a budget, aiming to provide a great experience for 1080p games and esports, while Player: Two is more of a mid-range experience, being able to tackle 1440p gaming and streaming. Player: Three, on the other hand, is fully equipped to tackle major titles in 4K.

These computers can go as low as the RTX 3050 in the case of Player: One, or as high as an RTX 4080/4090 in the case of Player: Three. Each model has both a regular and an improved “Prime” version. You can get these computers with up to a Core i9-13900KF and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM.

The lower-end Player: One will set you back $1,049, while the creme-de-la-creme Player: Three Prime will cost an eye-watering $3,899. There’s really something for everyone here. Make sure to check them out on NZXT’s website.