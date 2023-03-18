To fix the Windows 0xc00000e5 error, check that your antivirus isn't preventing apps from opening. You can also run problem apps as an administrator, repair corrupt files with SFC, and scan for bad disk sectors with Check Disk.

Windows error 0xc00000e5 is one of the more common error codes users report seeing. The error code usually includes a message such as “The application was unable to start correctly,” which gives you a rough idea of the cause but doesn’t offer a solution. Luckily, we can help.

What Causes Windows Error 0xc00000e5?

Error code 0xc00000e5 denotes a problem with one or more applications. Generally, it means that the application was unable to open correctly, either when requested by the user or automatically during startup.

The error is commonly caused by your antivirus software flagging the app as suspicious, either correctly or incorrectly. It can also sometimes occur when an app can’t access required system files due to them being either missing or corrupted.

Whatever the cause, this error can be very frustrating, particularly if it appears without warning and prevents you from getting things done. Thankfully, the 0xc00000e5 error isn’t usually difficult to fix if you know the most common triggers.

How to Fix the 0xc00000e5 Application Error

Because there is no single cause for error 0xc00000e5, there isn’t a single solution. But by following the troubleshooting steps below, you’ll soon be able to open apps without problem again.

1. Check That Your Antivirus Isn’t the Problem

Both Microsoft Defender and third-party antivirus services, particularly Comodo and AVG, are known to cause Windows error 0xc00000e5. If you experience this error shortly after installing or updating antivirus software, this is likely the problem.

Run a full virus scan, which will hopefully tell you that the error is not caused by malware on your computer. If the scan finds malware, remove or quarantine it. When you are sure your system is clear of viruses, try opening the app to check if this was the cause of the error.

If the error persists, try adding the problem app to the antivirus exception list (known as Exclusions in Microsoft Defender.) If you experience the error with multiple apps, adding them all to the exception list can be arduous. It may be easier to disable your antivirus software temporarily before checking the apps.

If the app or apps now opens without error, you have found the cause. If you want to avoid the 0xc00000e5 error reappearing in the future, consider changing your antivirus software.

2. Run the App as an Administrator

Assuming your antivirus wasn’t the cause of the error, the next most likely candidate is the app being unable to access required system files. That could be because the app doesn’t have the required privileges.

You can test this by running the app as an administrator. You can do this by right-clicking the EXE file for the app and selecting “Run as Administrator” from the context menu. Click “Yes” in the UAC confirmation window.

If that fixes the problem, but you don’t want to repeat the process each time you open the app, you can set it to always run as administrator. To do this, right-click the EXE file for the app and select Properties > Compatibility. Check the box next to “Run this Program as an Administrator,” then click “Apply.”

3. Run SFC and ChkDsk From Command Prompt

To rule out missing, corrupted, or inaccessible system files as the cause of the error, run both System File Checker (SFC) and Check Disk (ChkDsk) scans from the Command Prompt.

Open Command Prompt by typing “cmd” into Windows Search. Right-click the search result and select Run as Administrator.

In Command Prompt, type “SFC /scannow” and press “Enter.” When the SFC scan finishes, you will see a message telling you if corrupt files were found and fixed. If nothing was found or the corrupted files could not be repaired, you’ll see a message appropriate to each outcome.

A Check Disk scan can still be helpful, even if corrupt files were found and repaired in SFC. While still in Command Prompt, type “chkdsk /r c:” and press “Enter” to start the disk scan. You can scan different drives by replacing “c:” with the appropriate drive letter.

The ChkDsk scan can take a while, but just let it run uninterrupted. With both the SFC and ChkDsk scans complete, test the app to see if the error has been fixed.

4. Install Windows Updates

By the time you reach this step, the 0xc00000e5 application error should be fixed. But making sure you keep Windows updated and all of the latest security patches applied could help you avoid similar errors in the future.

