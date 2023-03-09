Roku smart TVs have been popular for years, but Roku has historically only handled the software side, with companies like TCL and Hisense building the final hardware. That’s finally changing, as Roku’s first lineup of home-built TVs are hitting stores.

Roku announced its lineup of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs back at CES, which are the first TVs to be sold by Roku on its own without another company’s hardware design (that we know of, anyway). The TVs are positioned as something akin to Microsoft’s Surface products or Google’s Pixel phones, but quality will likely be all over the place — there are 11 models across a wide price range of $119 to $999.

The company said in its announcement, “Building on Roku’s TV streaming leadership and decades of experience, Roku Plus Series TVs deliver stunning picture quality, ultra-fast performance, and are loaded with enhanced features like automatic brightness, wireless sound expandability, Bluetooth Private Listening, Roku’s Voice Remote Pro, and more.”

Roku Select and Plus Series TVs Roku's own lineup of TVs is sold exclusively through Best Buy, ranging in size from 24-75 inches, and prices from $119-999.

The Roku Select Series is the entry-level option, with all the essentials you need for a decent viewing experience, complete with a Roku Voice Remote in the box. The Roku Plus Series lineup has QLED 4K screens with local dimming, Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos, wireless soundbar support, and automatic brightness across the board.

The new TVs will be exclusive to Best Buy, and should be available online and in Best Buy physical stores starting today. An updated Roku Wireless Soundbar will also be available at Best Buy “later this month,” and Roku OS 12 is rolling out to existing TVs and streaming devices.