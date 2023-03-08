Hello and welcome back to another edition of the How-To Geek Deals roundup. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your laptop or make better use of the one you already have, we’ve got discounts for just about everyone. On top of that, six items featured this week are down to their lowest prices ever. Let’s get to it!

2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch with M1 Pro Chip) For $2,399.00 ($300 Off)

When Apple’s M1 chip was introduced in 2020, it completely changed what users expected from a laptop. Massive performance, long-standing battery life, and cooler runtimes made it a must-have for road warriors everywhere, but there were areas where it could improve. Thus came the M1 Pro chip, the same one found in the 2021 edition of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. It features a 10-core CPU for smooth usability, professional-grade 16-core GPU for working with graphics and videos, 16GB of RAM to prevent unnecessary hangups, and a 1TB SSD, all channeled through a bold 16-inch display.

BQAA Ficihp K2 Mechanical Keyboard With Touch Display For $330.65 ($58.35 Off)

This mechanical keyboard isn’t like the rest. Making it onto our sister site’s list of best portable mechanical keyboards for 2022, the BQAA Ficihp K2 mechanical keyboard features a compact design with 71 keys mated to a 12.6-inch touch display. “Now why would I need that,” you might ask? The touchscreen serves as an extension of your laptop, desktop, or even tablet display, letting you place items or browse documents directly from the keyboard, all without touching your mouse, so that you can keep your primary display clear of clutter. Best of all, you can grab one today for its lowest price ever.

Satechi Type-C Pro Hub Adapter For $67.99 ($12 Off)

While the M1 and M2 MacBooks are incredible performers, some of them do have one glaring drawback — they’re lacking in ports. Luckily, with the Satechi Type-C Pro Hub Adapter, now down to its best price of the year, you can expand your USB-C ports to include USB-A, 4K HDMI, and Micro/SD card slots, giving your MacBook all the powerful ports of previous models. The Satechi hub even comes in your choice of Silver and Space Gray aluminum so that they match your MacBook perfectly.

More Deals This Week

Make the most of your money with these additional discounts on items from around the web. The first five are even more affordable than they’ve ever been before.