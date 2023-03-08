Google’s main conference for new products and developer news, which is held once a year, is back for another round in 2023. The company has announced when it’s going to hold its next big event in May, as usual, so mark your calendars.

Google has announced that the I/O 2023 conference will be held on May 10. It’s usually a two-day event — last year, which was the first time it was held in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was held from May 11 to May 12. It’s being downscaled this year, with only one day for the festivities, May 10. This is enough time for Google’s main keynote, which is what grabs the attention of most people anyway, but it means that we might be in for fewer conferences and an overall smaller event this time around.

Historically, Google has taken to I/O to unveil new Android versions. Recently, however, the event has pivoted to be a little hardware-focused too, with Google showing off new hardware and smartphones during the event.

This year, we will most certainly see Google unveil Android 14 in full — we currently have developer previews, but I/O should reveal a slightly more finalized version of the OS. We might also see the launch of the rumored Pixel 7a, and if I/O 2022 is anything to go by, we might also see teasers of hardware launching by the end of the year, like the Pixel 8 series.