You may know Wyze for its smart home cameras, but that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t occasionally venture into other markets. Now, it wants to reach PC gamers — and instead of taking the classic “lights for your desk” route, it’s releasing a gaming headset.

The new Wyze gaming headset is a $60 headset from Wyze that will, according to the company, ensure high-fidelity audio with little to no latency so you can enjoy your games to the fullest. They can connect to your computer via a 2.4 GHz dongle allowing for wireless latency as low as 20ms, meaning it’s up there with some of the best headsets in its price range. It has no RGB, so you won’t have those flashy lights that everyone wants on their gaming PC peripherals for some reason.

Among other features, the headset has up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, and whenever the battery does deplete, you have quick USB-C charging for rapid top-ups so your downtime is as short as possible. 10 minutes of charging should get you 2 hours of battery life, and if you leave it plugged in for an hour, you should be pretty much set for the rest of the day.

There are some downsides, though. The headset is not compatible with nearly all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, Android, and iOS, but not Xbox consoles. We also don’t know how it sounds yet, at least until real-life reviews are available. But hey, at least this probably can’t get hacked!