Apple introduced the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro in September 2022, but if you didn’t already buy one, Apple is hoping a new color option might win you over. Two of the models are now available in a bright yellow color.

Apple has revealed a new yellow color for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10. Full availability starts on Tuesday, March 14. The phones were already available in “Midnight” (black), “Starlight” (beige/white), Product RED, blue, and purple. The existing colors didn’t stand out from the crowd much, except the bright red of the Product RED option, so it’s nice to see a bright yellow option enter the lineup.

Apple hasn’t sold iPhones in a yellow color since the iPhone 11 in 2019, and before that, the iPhone XR from 2018 had a yellow option. Apple normally limits its Pro-branded products to understated or dim colors, and that trend is sadly still going — you cannot buy a banana-colored iPhone 14 Pro.

It’s not unusual for Apple to introduce new color options for products that have already been released, and the company is probably hoping for a temporary sales boost. Apple’s financial results for the last quarter of 2023 showed a slump in iPhone sales, but availability of some models (especially the iPhone 14 Pro) was constrained by supply chain problems.

The new yellow color will be available for the same price as the other options. The iPhone 14 starts at $799.