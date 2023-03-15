A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, fashion was still surprisingly on everyone’s mind. Despite the ongoing conflict between the Rebels and Galactic Empire, Jedi, Sith, and stormtroopers alike concerned themselves with finding the best band for their smartwatches. What better option could there be than MobyFox’s Star Wars smartwatch bands?

Available in more than 30 different styles, these officially licensed Star Wars smartwatch bands really complete your look, whether you’re part of the Rebel scum or a high-ranking officer of the Empire. MobyFox’s line of smartwatch bands includes designs featuring characters from across the entire Star Wars timeline.

Now is a good a time as any to choose your style so you can wear your Apple, Samsung, or Android-powered smartwatch during your The Mandalorian watch party (pun intended) on Disney+. Classic Star Wars icons like Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, Boba Fett, and Princess Leia all have unique designs that fit their character. The lineup even pulls from newer Star Wars properties to include Finn, Kylo Ren, Grogu, Cassian Andor, and (spoiler!) Luke’s surprise appearance on The Mandalorian. Even Ahsoka joins the fray, ready for anything with her dual lightsabers in hand.

MobyFox Star Wars Smartwatch Bands | $39.95 | MobyFox

Most of the Star Wars smartwatch band collection is made from a high-quality UV- and sweat-resistant silicon. Your wrist and smartwatch will stay dry, even if you’re dueling with Anakin on Mustafar with your Obi-Wan band. Specialty Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Rebel Alliance logo options are available in handcrafted vintage leather.

Whether you’re joining the Rebel Alliance, enlisting with the Empire, fighting with the Jedi, or gearing up as a Mandalorian, you’ll want to equip your smartwatch with one of these detailed, durable, and stylish MobyFox Star Wars smartwatch bands. Pick yours out soon before Watto snatches them all and be sure to scan the in-package QR code for 20 free Watch faces (Apple Watch only).