Notepad++ is a popular text editor for Windows, built to handle everything from editing source code to browsing book-sized text files. The latest update has a helpful addition for Windows 11 PCs.

Windows 11 introduced a new right-click context menu for files, which moved actions like copy and delete to small buttons and hid the old options behind an additional “Show more options” menu. This meant that menu items added by applications like Notepad++ now require an extra click, unless the apps supported the new format for Windows 11.

Notepad++ 8.5 is now available, and the most noticeable change is that the installer now adds a File Explorer menu item entry for Windows 11. After the update is installed, you’ll see an “Edit with Notepad++” option when right-clicking a file, without needing to go into the secondary layer. Notepad++ is also still in the old-style context menu, so if you’ve completely turned off the new menu, you won’t lose the option.

Notepad++ 8.5 has a few other minor changes, including bug fixes for the middle button click action, missing item sin autocomplete, panels, and translations. You can download Notepad++ from the official site.