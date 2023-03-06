Samsung showed off its new Odyssey Neo G7 43″ monitor back in January, complete with some impressive gaming features and TV-like software. Now you can actually buy it.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor is now available for purchase on Samsung’s site, and it should also appear at other retailers soon. For the asking price of $1,000, you get a quantum mini LED 4K screen, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a 1ms response time. This monitor also has the same “Smart Hub” and “Gaming Hub” as other Samsung TVs and monitors (like the Smart Monitor M8), giving it built-in access to popular streaming services and cloud gaming platforms without plugging in anything.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 This gaming monitor has smart TV-like features, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a large 43-inch screen.

The Neo G7 is certainly expensive for a 144 Hz gaming monitor, even a 4K model. The ASUS ROG Strix 27″ and Samsung’s own Odyssey G7 are both under $800, but they are much smaller than the 43-inch panel on the new Neo G7. If you really want a massive display, or Samsung’s smart features are appealing, it might be worth the extra cost.

Samsung’s new launch comes in the middle of a wave of new gaming hardware and accessories. Alienware is releasing new monitors, laptops, keyboards, mice, and headsets over the next few weeks and months, and Razer just updated the Rader Blade 15 laptop with newer hardware.