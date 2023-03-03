There’s nothing like getting lost in your own music. The Nuheara IQbuds2 MAX earbuds let you bask in your auditory solitude with active noise cancellation. Available now for $299 ($200 off), the earbuds offer a personalized listening experience to cater to your preferences at a reasonable price.

Connect your Nuheara IQbuds2 MAX earbuds to virtually any mobile device through its Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. You’ll be able to take your favorite music or streaming service on the go and enjoy crystal-clear audio. Each bud is equipped with 9.2mm dynamic drivers for improved bass filtered right to your ears. The IQbuds2 MAX benefit from their built-in processor and SINC processing, which blend power and efficiency to balance audio based on the situation. Each earbud is designed with tap-touch controls and can last approximately five hours on a full charge. When the battery dies on your buds, it can be recharged using the Gen 2 charging case, which can store at least 20 hours of battery.

When you’re not listening to your favorite music, you can make use of the IQbuds2 MAX’s hands-free call function. So your parties hear you clearly, the buds feature three microphones with adjustable angles to best hone in on your voice. You’ll be able to customize your audio for clearer phone calls using the IQbuds mobile app (on iOS and Android) or take a self-assessment to learn more about how you hear. Based on your results, the IQbuds2 MAX will help you find the best settings for optimal audio.

Nuheara’s IQbuds2 MAX deliver a high-end, truly wireless audio experience for only $299 ($200 off). The discounted earbuds focus on personalization and customization so every user enjoys audio tailored specifically for them.