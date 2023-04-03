What to Look For in an Xbox Series X or Series S Accessory in 2023

Xbox accessories come in all shapes and sizes, but the best ones are always reliable, easy to use, and offer plenty of value for their price tag. Whether you’re shopping for a new controller, an upgraded SSD, or a comfortable headset, there are a few things to keep in mind when hunting down Xbox accessories.

The most important factor to consider is compatibility. The Xbox ecosystem has hundreds of third-party products floating around, and you’ll want to ensure your prospective gadget will play nicely with Xbox Series X or Series S consoles. If you’re ever in doubt, try sticking to big-name brands such as Razer, Seagate, or PowerA. Microsoft itself makes tons of Xbox accessories—and they often offer the best combination of price and performance.

You’ll also want to take a few moments to establish a budget. Controllers, SSDs, headsets, and charging docks cover a giant range of prices. Setting your budget before you begin shopping is a great way to ensure you don’t overspend or get tempted to upgrade to a pricier model just because it looks good.

Depending on the type of accessory you’re shopping for, there are many other factors to consider. If you’re in the market for a controller, rumble support, battery life, controller layout, and support for a wired headset are all things to consider.

For headsets, you’ll need to choose between wired or wireless, then determine what sound quality you require—not to mention how robust a microphone is included. As always, you’ll get more features the more you spend, so consider this when setting your budget.

If you’re not excited about sifting through the thousands of accessories on the market to find the ones that are a good fit for your game room, here’s a look at the five best Xbox Series X accessories currently available.

Pros ✓ Ergonomic

Ergonomic ✓ Official Microsoft product

Official Microsoft product ✓ Tons of available designs Cons ✗ Requires batteries

Every Xbox Series X and Series S comes bundled with an Xbox Core Wireless Controller, but if you need a second gamepad for player two, your best bet is simply picking up another one. Few controllers match the combination pricing and performance offered by the Xbox Core Wireless, making it an easy recommendation for almost every type of gamer.

Microsoft has launched many gamepad designs over the years, so it shouldn’t be hard to find one that catches your eye. Regardless of which color scheme you opt for, you’ll be treated to an ergonomic shape that’s great for long play sessions, a responsive D-Pad, textured grips, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The controller also supports PC and most mobile devices. It doesn’t come with a rechargeable battery pack (you’ll instead need AA batteries), and anyone using it for more than a few hours a day will probably want to pick up a new battery pack as soon as possible.

But aside from that complaint, the Xbox Wireless Controller offers an incredible gaming experience.

Best Xbox Controller Xbox Core Wireless Controller The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is comfortable, stylish, and built to last as long as your Xbox Series X. It's an easy recommendation for just about everyone---although avid gamers might want to pick up a rechargeable battery pack.

Pros ✓ Multiple customization options

Multiple customization options ✓ Premium feel and construction

Premium feel and construction ✓ Impressive battery life Cons ✗ Expensive

If you love everything about the Xbox Core Wireless Controller but need something more customizable, consider stepping up to the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. It offers everything on its more affordable sibling but bundles in many swappable components, making it easy to build the gamepad of your dreams.

Your purchase gets you more than just the Xbox Series X controller, as you’ll find a carrying case, six thumbsticks, four back paddles, two D-Pads, and a charging dock. Components such as the thumbsticks and back paddles can easily be swapped out, giving you unprecedented control of your gamepad’s performance.

Better yet, the controller is designed to work with more than just Xbox, as it offers full support for mobile and PC gaming. So while the Elite Series 2 is pricey, it can serve as your gamepad for three devices.

The swappable components and compatibility with multiple platforms are great, but Xbox didn’t forget the basics. That means you’ll benefit from an ergonomic design and battery life that runs for 40 hours before needing a recharge. Toss in the ability to save three profiles directly on the gamepad, and it’s easy to see why this pro-level controller is so popular.

Best Premium Controller Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 With several customizable components and ultra-responsive controls, the Xbox Elite Series 2 has few rivals. It's a bit expensive, but you're getting a lot of functionality in return.

Pros ✓ Great price

Great price ✓ Wireless connectivity

Wireless connectivity ✓ Dolby Atmos support Cons ✗ Audio quality beat by more expensive headsets

Hundreds of gaming headsets are available today, but the Xbox Wireless Headset remains one of the best. Sporting a reasonable price tag and premium performance, it checks all the right boxes and should please all but the most discerning audiophiles.

Microsoft filled the Xbox Wireless Headset’s spec sheet with some great features, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS Headphone:X support, resulting in an impressive sound that punches above its weight. It can’t quite compete with headsets in higher price brackets (like the SteelSeries Arctis 9X), but there’s no need to drop $200 on a gaming headset unless you’re a professional gamer or audio buff.

For everyone else, the Xbox Wireless Headset is perfect. It has a unique rotating earcup design that helps control the sound, Bluetooth and USB-C connectivity, and a sleek color scheme with eye-catching green accents. And with soft earcups that make marathon gaming sessions a breeze, you’ll be glad to know the headset runs for up to 15 hours before recharging.

Best Headset Xbox Wireless Headset Microsoft packed tons of functionality into the Xbox Wireless Headset, including Dolby Atmos support, comfortable materials, and a unique rotating earcup design.

Pros ✓ Easy installation

Easy installation ✓ Fast loading times

Fast loading times ✓ Multiple sizes available Cons ✗ Expensive

As the only official way to expand your internal storage, the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is a must-have accessory for folks with gigantic libraries. The expansion card is available in multiple sizes and makes it easy to store and run games without fiddling with an external drive.

Installing the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card is as simple as it gets—turn around your Xbox, find the expansion card slot, and plug it in. Since the card was designed as a collaboration between Xbox and Seagate, you’ll enjoy speeds that rival the built-in SSD and its Velocity Architecture.

The partnership between Xbox and Seagate goes well beyond the simple install process. Beyond fast install speeds and short loading times, games on the card support Quick Resume. This allows you to pause your game, put your Xbox in sleep mode, then return to your game exactly where you left off.

It also means you can jump between games on your expansion card and built-in SSD without issues. That’s a huge selling point for the Seagate Expansion Card, and largely the reason it continues to sell so well.

Of course, all that functionality comes at a price. Every product in the lineup is much more expensive than a similarly sized external drive. Still, seeing as they’re the only official way to upgrade your Xbox Series X SSD, that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker.

Best SSD Expansion Seagate Storage Expansion Card Designed in collaboration with Xbox, the Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card functions almost exactly like your built-in SSD. It's not cheap, but folks with a massive catalog of games won't find a better storage solution than this.

Pros ✓ Eye-catching design

Eye-catching design ✓ Multiple color options

Multiple color options ✓ Great battery life and charging times Cons ✗ Can only charge a single controller

Razer is always at the top of the list regarding gaming accessories, so it should be no surprise that the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is the best Xbox charging docks. Available in a multitude of styles (including Robot White, Deep Pink, and Electric Volt), it’s easier than ever to find a dock that fits your game room and quickly charges your controller.

If you’re charging a dead gamepad, you can expect to return to full charge in less than three hours. The stand is also designed to prevent overheating or short-circuiting, so you can sleep easy when charging your gamepads overnight.

There’s also a magnetic mounting system that ensures a solid connection is made between the controller and the stand. And if you own several different types of Xbox controllers, you’ll benefit from a design that supports Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Elite Series 1 controllers.

Unfortunately, you’ll only be able to charge a single gamepad at a time. Many other charging docks are built to support two gamepads at once, but that’s not the case with Razer’s product. It also only comes with a single rechargeable battery. But since it can charge controllers quickly and is built to high standards, that’s a minor knock on an otherwise stellar product.

Best Controller Charging Dock Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand Available in a wide variety of styles and capable of fully charging a dead controller in less than three hours, the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand is the perfect companion for your Xbox Series X.

Frequently Asked Questions