You can stream UFC 285's main card for an extra fee only on ESPN+ , which is included with the Disney Bundle . Preliminary bouts will stream on UFC Fight Pass as well as on ESPN, which is available with many live-TV streaming subscriptions.

Two major titles are on the line at UFC 285, broadcast from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on March 4, 2023, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. Here’s how and where to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 285 Live in the United States

The UFC 285 main card streams exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($9.99 per month or $99.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu for $12.99+ per month) can order the UFC 285 broadcast for an additional $79.99. New subscribers can get a year of ESPN+ along with UFC 285 for $124.98.

Jon Jones and Cyril Gane will face off for the vacant heavyweight title, and Alexa Grasso will challenge current champion Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title. The UFC 285 main card also includes a welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov, a lightweight bout between Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner, and a middleweight bout between Bo Nickal and Jamie Pickett.

The preliminary bouts will stream at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT for all ESPN+ and Disney Bundle subscribers with no extra fee. Those bouts will also air on ESPN, which can be streamed via live TV services including DirecTV Stream ($74.99+ per month after a five-day free trial), Fubo TV ($74.99+ per month after a three-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Sling TV ($40+ per month), Vidgo ($64.95+ per month), and YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial).

The early preliminary bouts for UFC 285 will stream at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year).

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to stream UFC 285 on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or a live-TV streaming service, your best option is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 285 on its designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy way to watch UFC 285 anywhere you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ to purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, or live-TV streaming account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 285.