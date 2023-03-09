Founded in 2019, BLUETTI’s solar generators have quickly made a name for themselves, offering portable power and renewable energy independence wherever you may roam. They have a wide selection of models that can keep your devices fully charged and ready to use for any outdoor adventure, big or small. Select the generator that best suits your needs and save up to $500 during this spring sale.

Stay Powered Up With BLUETTI

Explore the great outdoors with the flexibility and ease that BLUETTI portable power stations can provide. Their rich line of products offers various types of output interfaces that work with a wide range of devices, often at the same time, ensuring all of your gadgets are powered up when you need them.

From portable stations that are ideal for short camping trips to large solar generators that can meet all of your family’s power needs, BLUETTI is a name you can depend on. And with the generous deals being offered during their spring sale, there’s never been a better time to invest in a quality, on-the-go power source.

BLUETTI EB3A for $209 ($90 Off)

Let the compact, ultra-portable EB3A keep your quick camping trips, picnics, and other outdoor excursions powered up with ease. Its 600W and 1,200W surge wattage makes sure all of your devices are charged and ready to use while exploring and enjoying the great outdoors. The built-in LiFePO4 (LFP) battery stores 268W and delivers 2,500 cycles before it reaches 80% capacity, providing enough power for multiple devices at once.

Whether you want to run a 60W mini fridge, an 80W TV, or make sure your electronics stay fully charged, the EB3A makes for a great backcountry companion. It can also extend your outdoor stays when connected to solar panels, providing a maximum charging power of 200W. You’ll be able to hook up all of your devices and manage them conveniently with the BLUETTI app.

BLUETTI AC200P for $1,399 ($300 Off)

Power up all of your outdoor activities with the compact AC200P. This portable power station comes with a 2000W inverter and a 2,000Wh LiFePO4 battery with 3,500+ life cycles to 80% capacity. Its efficiency can be further extended to 4048Wh and 5072Wh respectively when connected to the B230 or B300 battery modules.

This versatile system has 17 built-in outlets to charge multiple devices at once and can be recharged in 7 different ways for maximum convenience. With a 700W solar input and 1100W maximum when combined with the AC adapter, this compact generator is sure to keep your devices ready to go.

BLUETTI AC200MAX for $1,699 ($300 Off)

Take portable technology to the next level with the AC200MAX. Its 2,048Wh can deliver 2,200W to multiple devices at once, and has a built-in LiFePO4 battery with 3,500+ life cycles to 80% capacity. You’ll be able to keep all of your necessary gadgets powered up throughout your outdoor adventure using its 14 outlets and 2 top-mounted wireless charging pads.

This versatile, budget-friendly system is extremely efficient and can provide even more substantial power with additional attachments. You can use the included connection cable to add more battery modules, such as two B230s, to reach 6,144Wh and two B300s to reach 8,192Wh, further extending its power capacity.

BLUETTI AC300+B300 for $3,395 ($500 Off)

This modular combo generator offers groundbreaking energy capacity for extended outdoor trips or reliable emergency backup. The AC300+B300 features a LiFePO4 battery and a 3000W inverter with 16 outputs and can reach up to 12288Wh capacity when connected to four 3072Wh B300 expansion batteries. You’ll be able to create the ideal setup for long fishing trips, camping stays, and any other outdoor adventure you have planned.

The whole family will appreciate the substantial power the AC300+B300 has to offer. With the ability to run large appliances, such as a 700 W refrigerator or 500W washing machine, this efficient generator is sure to exceed your power expectations and keep any device you need charged up and ready to go.

BLUETTI AC500+B300S for $4,599 ($200 Off)

This large-capacity system is ideal for providing off-grid power when you need it most. It features a built-in 5000W (10000W surge) inverter and a 3072Wh-capacity B300S LiFePO4 battery that can extend to 18.4kWh with six modules. The efficient MPPT controller allows for a solar input of up to 2400W, in addition to its ultra-fast 3000W AC charging. When both charging mechanisms are combined, the AC500 can reach 5400W max input in no time.

You’ll have peace of mind while traveling, thanks to this powerful backup generator’s fast response and long battery life. In the event your home loses power, the AC500+B300S will be alerted to switch over and keep all of your necessary devices running. You can even monitor its functions through the BLUETTI app, giving you ultimate control of your home’s energy usage at all times.

Save On Portable Energy Today

Enhance your love of the great outdoors by making sure you always have a reliable power source nearby. With a BLUETTI portable generator, you'll be able to extend your trips, keep all of your devices charged, and monitor your home's energy usage while you're away.