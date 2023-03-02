Alexa may be a wizard for home automation, but this Amazon Echo Studio + Echo Sub Bundle showcases her ability to spin tunes, too. The package features an Echo Studio 330W Smart Speaker and Amazon’s Echo 100W Subwoofer, all for $299.98 ($30 off) until the end of today.

Amazon’s line of Echo devices has all been able to play music since its earliest incarnation. However, the Echo Studio and Echo Sub are dedicated options for enhanced listening with studio-quality, 3D spatial audio. The Echo Studio is a hi-resolution 330W streaming device equipped with five speakers and Dolby Atmos for unparalleled performance in home automation devices. Despite shifting the focus to music, the Studio is still designed to work with Zigbee-enabled devices to improve your home automation with Alexa. Enable profiles with music streaming services like Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and more for a more customized, voice-controlled listening experience.

This discounted bundle also comes with the Echo Sub 100W Subwoofer, which matches the Studio’s charcoal aesthetic. The 6-inch subwoofer is compact while still delivering a commanding bass and an immersive 30-200Hz frequency response time. Amazon designed the Sub with down-firing audio that uses the floor in your home for a more intense rumble. Amazon’s Echo Studio and Echo Sub are versatile devices that can be used to create multi-room speaker groups. The Sub is also compatible with Echo Dot (3rd and 4th gen), Echo Show 10 (3rd gen), Echo Plus (2nd gen), and Echo (2nd, 3rd, and 4th gen).

If you’re in the market for a new speaker system, consider the Amazon Echo Studio + Echo Sub Bundle for a multipurpose option that delivers on quality. You can grab this bundle for $299.98 ($30 off) until the end of March 2.