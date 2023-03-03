ChatGPT writes elaborate stories, while DALL-E 2 paints absurd images. OpenAI’s chat bot and art generator are two sides of the AI coin. What kind of insane creations would they make if we let them work together?

Since DALL-E 2 turns text prompts into works of art, and ChatGPT spits out text responses on command, it seemed natural to let the two talk to each other. All they needed was a middle man to relay the messages. I was happy to fill the role, and the results were pretty amazing.

Joe: What would you enter as a text prompt for DALL-E 2? ChatGPT: As an AI language model, I do not have the ability to enter a text prompt for DALL-E 2, as I am not directly connected to the DALL-E 2 model. However, if you would like some ideas for text prompts that could be used with DALL-E 2, here are a few examples:

ChatGPT went on to list 10 different prompts for DALL-E 2, and I was happy to submit them on its behalf. Here are the results:

“Create a surreal landscape with a giant teapot in the middle.”

“Design a superhero made entirely of fruit.”

“Generate an image of a dragon playing a guitar in a meadow.”

“Visualize a city made entirely of books and paper.”

“Create a scene of a house floating in the clouds with a rainbow bridge leading up to it.”

“Design a futuristic car that can transform into a robot.”

“Generate an image of a tree growing out of a book.”

“Visualize a group of animals having a tea party in a forest.”

“Create an image of a mountain range made entirely of jellybeans.”

“Design a space station orbiting a planet made of glass.”

That’s some pretty creative stuff. Good job, you two. Of course, ChatGPT doesn’t possess the ability to be “creative.” It’s simply using its database of information to say what it thinks you want to hear. There’s a good chance some of these prompts are not entirely unique.

ChatGPT and DALL-E 2 are just a couple of the AI chat bots and image generators available today. You could try the same experiment with Bing Chat and Midjourney or Stable Diffusion. Your imagination is the only limit with these tools, and now you can outsource that, too.