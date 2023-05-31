Have a Google Pixel 7, or are planning to get one soon? A case will keep your device safe, secure, and looking great.

What to Look for in a Google Pixel Case in 2023

If you have a smartphone, chances are you have a case on it. But is that case good enough? It’s not always easy to tell, especially when so many options are on the market. Depending on your needs, you might even need more than one case!

For the best Pixel cases, you must first consider your lifestyle. Then, check out the roundup below for your Pixel model and find the best case (or cases) that works for you.

Best Pixel 7 Cases

We love the Google Pixel 7. Our review of the latest flagship said the smartphone “has excellent cameras, beautiful software with fast updates, a solid in-display fingerprint scanner, great performance for your daily tasks, the best Google experience, and a premium feeling build”. Protect it with the best cases available.

The Best Google Pixel 7 Cases of 2023 Best Google Pixel 7 Case Overall Spigen Rugged Armor Best Budget Google Pixel 7 Case Ringke Onyx Best Google Pixel 7 Wallet Case VRS Design Damda Glide Hybrid Best Rugged Google Pixel 7 Case UAG Scout Best Clear Google Pixel 7 Case Crave Clear Guard Best Thin Google Pixel 7 Case Tech21 Evo Lite Best Leather Google Pixel 7 Case Bellroy Leather Case

Best Pixel 7 Pro Cases

If you want all of the latest Pixel features and Google’s best smartphone technology (that isn’t a foldable, that is), you want the Pixel 7 Pro. This flagship has everything you’ll want from a Pixel phone, but it’s also susceptible to dents and nicks, according to Review Geek’s Pixel 7 Pro review. Keep your device safe with a case!

The Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Cases of 2023 Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Case Overall Caseology Parallax Case Best Budget Google Pixel 7 Pro Case Teloxy Crystal Clear Case Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Wallet Case Spigen Slim Armor CS Best Rugged Google Pixel 7 Pro Case Spigen Tough Armor Case Best Clear Google Pixel 7 Pro Case Ringke Fusion For Google Pixel 7 Pro Best Thin Google Pixel 7 Pro Case CYRILL Stone Case Best Leather Google Pixel 7 Pro Case DG.MING Leather Flip Case

Best Pixel 7a Cases

Want the Pixel experience but want to save some cash? The Pixel A-Series is a great option, and the Pixel 7a is the latest of the A-Series. This phone has many of the features of the Pixel 7, but with a $500 price tag. Our Pixel 7a reviewer mentions that “this is the first device in a long time that I prefer using with a case”, so make sure to grab one of the best cases for your 7a.

The Best Google Pixel 7a Cases of 2023 Best Pixel 7a Case Overall Caseology Parallax for Google Pixel 7a Best Budget Pixel 7a Case JETech Slim Fit Case for Google Pixel 7a Best Wallet Pixel 7a Case iCoverCase for Google Pixel 7a Wallet Case with Card Holder, Kickstand Feature PU Leather Case with Adjustable Crossbody Lanyard Magnetic Clasp Zipper Pocket Flip Cover (Black) Best Rugged Pixel 7a Case Poetic Guardian Series Case for Google Pixel 7a Best Clear Pixel 7a Case Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for Pixel 7a Best Thin Pixel 7a Case Spigen Liquid Air Designed for Pixel 7a Case Best Leather Pixel 7a Case Banzoc Case for Google Pixel 7a

Best Google Pixel 6 Cases

Google promises at least three years of OS updates with its Pixel line, so if you have a Google Pixel 6, there may not be a need to replace it quite yet. Keep it safe with a case!

