Have a Google Pixel 7, or are planning to get one soon? A case will keep your device safe, secure, and looking great.
What to Look for in a Google Pixel Case in 2023
If you have a smartphone, chances are you have a case on it. But is that case good enough? It’s not always easy to tell, especially when so many options are on the market. Depending on your needs, you might even need more than one case!
For the best Pixel cases, you must first consider your lifestyle. Then, check out the roundup below for your Pixel model and find the best case (or cases) that works for you.
RELATED: The Best Android Phones of 2023
Best Pixel 7 Cases
We love the Google Pixel 7. Our review of the latest flagship said the smartphone “has excellent cameras, beautiful software with fast updates, a solid in-display fingerprint scanner, great performance for your daily tasks, the best Google experience, and a premium feeling build”. Protect it with the best cases available.
Best Pixel 7 Pro Cases
If you want all of the latest Pixel features and Google’s best smartphone technology (that isn’t a foldable, that is), you want the Pixel 7 Pro. This flagship has everything you’ll want from a Pixel phone, but it’s also susceptible to dents and nicks, according to Review Geek’s Pixel 7 Pro review. Keep your device safe with a case!
Best Pixel 7a Cases
Want the Pixel experience but want to save some cash? The Pixel A-Series is a great option, and the Pixel 7a is the latest of the A-Series. This phone has many of the features of the Pixel 7, but with a $500 price tag. Our Pixel 7a reviewer mentions that “this is the first device in a long time that I prefer using with a case”, so make sure to grab one of the best cases for your 7a.
Best Google Pixel 6 Cases
Google promises at least three years of OS updates with its Pixel line, so if you have a Google Pixel 6, there may not be a need to replace it quite yet. Keep it safe with a case!
Need More Accessories?
While a case is an important accessory for your smartphone, it’s not the only thing you’ll need. Make sure you get all of the best cables, chargers, and more:
- The Best Wireless Earbuds
- The Best Phone Chargers
- The Best USB-C Cables
- The Best Portable Chargers
- The Best Car Chargers
You may also want to consider a Pixel Watch or some Pixel Buds!
