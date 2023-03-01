Whether you’re constantly running out of storage, need a backup drive, or transport files between workstations, the WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive is a reliable solution. You can upgrade your storage with this external, compact HDD for $99.99 ($20 off) until March 2.

Storage on any PC is finite, meaning at some point you’ll need to either clear out files or expand your drive. If you’re a photo hoarder, don’t want to delete a library of games, or simply don’t have the option to start recycling documents, you can plug this USB 3.0 external hard drive into your PC or Mac and enjoy an additional 4TB of space. WD’s Easystore drive utilizes USB 3.0 for fast and efficient transfers and backward compatibility with USB 2.0 ports. The plug ‘n play device offers a quick startup so you can immediately start moving files.

The portable hard drive works with PC and Mac computers and features an automatic backup that allows you to schedule transfers on an hourly, daily, or monthly basis. WD gives you full access to your drive through the WD Drive Utilities software. Set a sleep timer, erase all data, diagnose any failures, and format the drive for your specific needs through the user-friendly utility.

At .8 inches x 3.21 inches, the WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive is transportable whether you’re going from office to office or taking it across the country. Improve your storage options and grab this 4TB drive for $99.99 ($20 off) until March 2.