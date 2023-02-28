Notepad has received plenty of updates in Windows 11 already, but Microsoft isn’t done yet. The latest Windows 11 update finally brings tab management to the decades-old text editor.

Microsoft started testing tabs in Notepad back in January, confirming a leaked screenshot from the end of 2022. The functionality has been limited to Windows Insider builds, but now it’s rolling out to all PCs running Windows 11.

Tabs on Notepad allow you to have multiple text files open in the same window, and clicking on each tab changes the open document. There’s a plus (+) button to create a new tab, just like with most web browsers, and you can have a mix of windows and tabs as needed. Microsoft hasn’t made any groundbreaking changes since tabs were introduced in the Insider builds.

The Notepad update is rolling out now to Windows 11, though your PC probably needs to be running the latest 22H2 update first. It’s one of several features Microsoft just released to everyone on Windows 11, including Bing AI in the taskbar and screen recording in Snipping Tool.