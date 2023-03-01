Welcome to the first week of March! It’s hard to believe that spring is just 20 days away, but it’s coming fast, and we’ve got some deals to kick the month off right. This week, save up to hundreds of dollars on wearables, smart TVs, robot vacuums, and more.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) For $329 ($70 Off)

When it comes to wearable technology, one name dominates the space: Apple. This week, you can pick up the company’s latest Watch Series 8 for a new all-time-low price. The model featured in today’s deal is the 41mm version, great for users with smaller wrists or who just want a more minimalistic look. Despite its size, it can still gather a huge array of helpful health data, including heart rates, ECG readings, and blood oxygen levels. You’ll also get an always-on display, water resistance, and plenty of fitness features to help you track all the metrics that matter most to your overall health.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra For $1,059.99 ($340 Off)

The best robot vacuum in Roborock’s lineup doesn’t come cheap, but for the cash, you also get a lot in return. When S7 MaxV Ultra made its public debut just under a year ago, our review team called it a complete package. This vacuum offers an industry-leading 5,100Pa of heavy duty suction, a huge 5,200mA battery for extended cleaning sessions, and an auto-empty dock that stores the dust and debris your S7 MaxV Ultra picks up around your home until you’re ready to dispose of it — all by itself.

Sony Bravia XR A90J 83-Inch TV For $4,498 ($1,501.99 Off)

Sony’s Bravia XR smart TV is extreme in almost every way, and now it has an extreme discount to go along with it. At 83 inches, this Google-TV-powered television features a massive 4K display, true-to-life color recreation, and smart motion processing that eliminates blurs, even in fast-moving scenes. With Google TV built in, you get access to plenty of content from your favorite apps, including Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, and it even comes with Google Assistant and Alexa support so you can tell it what to do with simple voice commands. Best of all, you can get the Bravia XR 83-inch TV today for the lowest price since it launched in 2021.

More Deals This Week

Got room for even more savings? Here are some additional discounts we found this week, with three items dropping to their best prices ever.