To enable Google Calendar's dark mode on Android, launch the Calendar app, head into Settings > General > Theme, and choose "Dark." On iPhone, enable the system dark mode by navigating to Settings > Display & Brightness and selecting "Dark." In the web version, turn on forced dark mode or use a browser extension.

Turning on dark mode in Google Calendar’s Android and iPhone apps is a built-in option, but it isn’t so simple on the Google Calendar website. We have some workarounds, though, so you can use dark mode on Google Calendar on any platform.

Can You Enable Dark Mode in Google Calendar?

Google Calendar’s iPhone and Android apps support official dark mode, which means you can turn on an option to make the app use a dark interface. However, that’s not true for the service’s website. The site doesn’t offer an official dark mode, so you’ll have to rely on your web browser’s dark mode option or an extension’s dark theme feature to make the site use a dark interface.

Activate Google Calendar’s Dark Mode on Android

If you’re an Android user, turn on Google Calendar’s dark mode by toggling on an option in the app’s settings menu.

To do that, first, launch the Google Calendar app on your phone. Then, in the app’s top-left corner, tap the hamburger menu (three horizontal lines).

Scroll down the menu and choose “Settings.”

Select “General” at the top.

Scroll a bit down and tap “Theme.”

In the open menu, select “Dark” to make the app use a dark theme.

Tip: In the future, to revert back to light mode, tap the “Light” option.

And that’s it. Your Calendar app now uses a dark interface.

Turn On Dark Mode in Google Calendar on iPhone

Unlike the Android app, Google Calendar’s iPhone app doesn’t have an option in its settings to enable dark mode. To make the app use a dark theme, you’ll have to turn on your iPhone’s system-wide dark mode option.

You must be running iOS 13 or later to use dark mode on your iPhone. Once you’ve confirmed that, start the process by launching Settings on your phone.

In Settings, select “Display & Brightness.”

From the “Appearance” section, choose “Dark.”

Tip: In the future, to go back to the light theme, choose the “Light” option.

Now that dark mode is enabled, close Settings and open Google Calendar. You’ll see the app now uses a totally dark interface. You’re all set.

Use Google Calendar’s Web Version in Dark Mode

Google Calendar’s website doesn’t offer an official dark mode. However, you can force the site to use a dark theme by enabling your Chrome, Edge, or Brave web browser’s forced dark mode feature. That’ll make Google Calendar use a dark interface in your web browser.

It’s still only a flag in these Chromium-based browsers, though. That means you have to enable the flag first. For example, in Chrome, you’ll enter this code in your address bar:

chrome://flags

Then search for “Auto Dark Mode for Web Contents” and change its dropdown menu to “Enabled.” Then relaunch the browser, and Google Calendar will be converted into dark mode.

If you use Firefox, or if you don’t like how those browsers’ built-in feature works, you can also use a browser extension like Dark Reader to apply a dark theme to all websites, including Google Calendar. Each extension offers a different style of dark mode, so feel free to go with the one that you like.

And that’s how you make your favorite calendar app use a dark interface on all your devices. Happy managing your schedules!

