Microsoft revealed “the new Bing” earlier this month, bringing ChatGPT-like answers and questions to the search engine. That same search is coming to Windows 11.

Microsoft announced several few Windows 11 features today, including screen recording with Snipping Tool and a test version of Phone Link for iPhone. The main attraction, however, is integration with the new AI-powered Bing search. It was probably a given that the feature would arrive in Windows, considering Microsoft has been using Windows to boost usage of Bing for years at this point, but now we have more details about how it will work.

If you already have access to the new Bing, you’ll see an updated Bing icon in the search bar on Windows 11. Web results will be augmented with AI-based responses, while still functioning as a system-level search for apps, files, and other data on your PC. There doesn’t appear to be any special integration with Windows, at least not yet — it’s just another place you can interact with the AI-powered Bing.

Microsoft said in its blog post, “The search box is one of the most widely used features on Windows, with over half a billion users every month, and now with the typable Windows search box and the new AI-powered Bing front and center to this experience you will be empowered to find the answers you’re looking for, faster than ever before.”

The functionality is rolling out to all Windows 11 PCs starting today, but will only activate for accounts enrolled in the new Bing experience. Microsoft is also integrating the new chat into its other applications and services, including Skype, Microsoft Edge on all platforms, and the Bing mobile app.