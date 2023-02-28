It’s possible to take your favorite AAA and indie games virtually anywhere with Alienware’s x14 R1 14 Inch Gaming Laptop. Available until March 2 for $1,499.99 ($400 off), the x14 R1 is a slimline portable gaming station powered by Intel’s 12th Generation i7 processor and top-of-the-line components.

Explore the Lands Between, survive cannibal hordes, or revisit the haunting USGC Ishimura anywhere you can game comfortably with Alienware’s x14 R1. Leading up to the suspected launch of the x14 R2, now’s the perfect time to join the Alienware family and enhance your portable gaming experience. Along with the 12th Gen Intel Core i7, this thin laptop sports an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM to run the latest resource-hungry AAA games. You’ll enjoy the pristine visuals of modern gaming on the laptop’s 14-inch FHD display, complete with an energy-efficient LED backlight. The 1080p screen boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz for some of the smoothest gaming a laptop can offer.

Fill up your new 512GB SSD with new releases and take advantage of the impressive WHr battery, which is the highest on a 14-inch gaming laptop to date. Since you can game longer, you’ll want a system that can cool itself down, and Alienware’s Cyro-Tech Cooling Technology steps in to ensure peak performance. All of this fits impressively into the smaller .57-inch high x 12.6-inch wide x 10.34-inch deep laptop. At just over 4lbs, it’s a very portable gaming station that meets modern gaming demands. For enhanced usability, you’ll enjoy one HDMI 2.1 output, one USB 3.2 Type-A port, three USB Type-C charging ports, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Get your hands on the Alienware x14 R1 Gaming Laptop from now until March 3 to save $400 on a high-end gaming experience. You can even reserve one for pickup at your local Best Buy to have it in time for Resident Evil 4’s launch on March 10.