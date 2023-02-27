Spotify has two main options for saving the current song for later: a heart button, and an “add to playlist” button. Soon, you’ll have to get used to a slightly different way of saving your music.

Until now, the heart button in Spotify served as a quick shortcut to add a song to your account’s “Liked Songs” playlist, while the “add to playlist” button could add the selected song to any other playlist. Spotify announced today in a blog post that it’s merging both buttons into a single button with a plus (+) icon. Pressing it once will save the current song to your Liked Songs, and pressing it again will bring up a list of other playlists.

The company said in a blog post today, “in our user research, we found that the Plus (+) button upgrade helped save time and gave users the ability to add to multiple playlists at once. We also found that saving songs and podcasts makes users more likely to listen to them again, which means more love for those artists or shows you’ve discovered. So it can do everything the Heart button does—and more!”

In case you were worried, nothing is happening to anyone’s Liked Songs or Your Episodes playlists — this is just a simple update to Spotify’s music controls. The update is rolling out on iPhone, iPad, and Android starting today, and should be visible for everyone within “the coming weeks.”