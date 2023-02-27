With temperatures jumping all over the place this season, it can be hard to keep your home feeling quaint and comfortable. Instead of constantly fiddling with a manual thermostat, why not get a smart one that can do it for you? Today only, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat is down to $59.99 ($20 off), the best price we’ve seen so far this year.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is a smart home temperature solution that connects to your phone, allowing you to adjust its settings from practically anywhere with your favorite smart device. If you can’t be bothered to take your phone out of your pocket, you can also use your voice via Alexa commands to dial the temperature up or down. You can also use your voice to set schedules for when you’re home or away, and check the weather before you head outside.

Not only is the Amazon Smart Thermostat easy to use, it’s simple to install, as well. Its square design is compatible with most 24V HVAC systems, letting you easily swap out your current thermostat for this one in minutes. Once installed, you’ll also be given an ENERGY STAR certification, proof that you’ll now use less energy and save money from here on out.

While the Amazon Smart Thermostat normally costs $79.99, you can get it today for only $59.99 at Best Buy, $20 off its usual retail price. This offer is only valid today, though, so grab it now before it’s gone.