Dell’s subsidiary for gaming products, Alienware, has stuck around for three decades and shows no signs of slowing down. Alienware is now introducing a pile of new devices, from keyboards to monitors.

Alienware has revealed pricing and availability information for a heap of new products, with some products being released today, and others arriving within the next few weeks and months. These include a pair of keyboards, a regular wireless keyboard and a tenkeyless flavor, as well as a new, dual-mode headset that has support for two connectivity modes (2.4GHz and wired 3.5mm), similar to the tri-mode version that can be connected to devices via three ways.

First is the Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Keyboard (AW920K), which lets you connect your keyboard in three different ways, including Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and wired. There is also a more standard tenkeyless model (AW420K) that isn’t as flexible with connectivity methods, but still provides an amazing experience if you’re ready to ditch the numpad.

The new Alienware Wired Gaming Headset (AW520H) is a standard wired headset with both USB and 3.5mm audio support, 40 mm drivers, and “Alienware’s signature Legend 2.0 aesthetics and high-quality build.” There’s also customizable RGB lighting. Rounding out the list is the Alienware Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW620M), which looks like a fairly standard wireless mouse, with a USB Type-C adapter for reliable 2.4 GHz connectivity and USB charging.

The gaming mouse and the dual-mode gaming headset are going on sale today for $99 and $159 respectively. The tenkeyless gaming keyboard is coming on March 2nd for $219, while the tri-mode keyboard is coming in the second quarter of 2023 for $289. Finally, the wired gaming headset will set you back $99 whenever it releases in Q2. The devices coming out today should have product pages on Dell’s store by the time you read this.

Alienware also has pricing and availability info for some of its previously-announced products. Its 500Hz gaming monitor is releasing on March 21st and it will start at $829. New configurations, including AMD versions, of its m16 and m18 laptops will cost $1,899 and $2,099 and will release in Q2, while the x14 R2 will launch in April for $1,799.