9/10 ? 1 - Does not work

2 - Barely functional

3 - Severely lacking in most areas

4 - Functions, but has numerous issues

5 - Fine yet leaves a lot to be desired

6 - Good enough to buy on sale

7 - Great and worth purchasing

8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class

9 - Best-in-class

10 - Borderline perfection Rating: Price: $70

Laptops can only support so many ports, but as technology advances, the demand for connectivity increases. EZQuest’s USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Gen 2 Hub is a slimline plug ‘n-play solution to having more peripherals than ports. Even when pushed to its limits, the hub delivers near-peak performance.

Before my time with EZQuest’s 10-in-1 hub, I worked with Satechi’s USB-4 6-in-1 hub and UGREEN’s Multifunction Docking Station Pro. While they all have their merits, the EZQuest is the only one that checked every box I needed it to. The UGREEN Docking Station Pro was a sleek-looking hub and had more inputs and outputs, but the EZQuest is far smaller at the acceptable sacrifice of a DisplayPort, an extra HDMI 8K output, and a USB-A port.

I appreciate the compactness of the EZQuest 10-in-1, which is crucial if we’re discussing a companion for your laptop. While I did plug the USB-C cable into my laptop and toyed around with it, the device has been keeping aspects of my desktop running on a daily basis.

Here's What We Like Braided cable keeps things clean

USB-C passthrough charging

10Gbps shared data and 10W shared power And What We Don't Only one HDMI port

HDMI not capable of 8K

Passthrough charging is a little slow

How-To Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Day-to-Day Dependability

Data & Power Output: 2x USB-C Gen 2 (10Gbps), 2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps)

2x USB-C Gen 2 (10Gbps), 2x USB-A 3.0 (5Gbps) Display: HDMI 4K (60Hz)

HDMI 4K (60Hz) Ethernet: RJ45 Gigabit (1000Mbps)

RJ45 Gigabit (1000Mbps) Power Input: USB-C 100W

USB-C 100W SD Card Readers: 1x SDHC and 1x Micro SDHC

1x SDHC and 1x Micro SDHC Audio: 3.5mm headphone/mic jack

When you add something like a USB hub to your workflow, you likely need it to work on a continuous basis. No matter how many ports you use, the device should be able to deliver on everything it touts. Ten seems like a lot for a device as small as EZQuest’s USB-C hub to manage, but I am delighted by the unit’s ability to keep up with being used constantly for more than 40 hours per week.

I may not use every port daily, like the two SD card readers or the Gigabit Ethernet port, but I do run a decent amount of power and data through it by using every USB port and the 4K HDMI plug for at least a few hours per day. From a cold start, it takes no time for the hub to kick into gear and boot up my display, mouse, and keyboard.

I don’t have an Ethernet cable running through it, but I did test the direct connection from my router. Typically, my wireless connection pulls 300Mbps on a 500Mbps plan. On the wired connection routed through the EZQuest hub, I was consistently getting around 475Mbps. I did try to overload the hub to see how it would affect the Ethernet connection, but even with all 10 ports in use (including passthrough charging for my laptop), the connection didn’t waiver.

Tip: The hub works with mobile devices and tablets that support On The Go (OTG) adapters.

The EZQuest USB-C hub is a versatile device that will serve Windows and Mac machines alike, alongside a smattering of gadgets with USB-C connectivity, like Samsung smartphones and Chromebooks. The USB-C cable is compatible with Thunderbolt 4/3 ports; however, the USB-A ports don’t work with Apple SuperDrive.

The Best USB-C Hubs of 2023 Best USB-C Hub Overall EZQuest USB-C Hub Best Budget USB-C Hub Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub Best USB-C Hub for MacBooks Satechi Type-C Pro Mini Adapter Best Compact USB-C Hub Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub Best USB-C Hub for 4K Satechi USB4 Multiport Adapter Best for Steam Deck Anker 7-in-1 USB C Hub

Design: Simple, Sleek, and Compact

Cable length: 11in (28cm)

11in (28cm) Dimensions: 0.6 x 1.7 x 4.83in (16 x 43 x 123mm)

0.6 x 1.7 x 4.83in (16 x 43 x 123mm) Weight: 3oz (85.05g)

One of my favorite things about the EZQuest Multimedia Hub is its design. It’s a bit sleeker than Satechi’s 6-in-1 design, and its size is perfect. I can’t imagine it shrunk down any further, not that I think it needs to be. The standout feature of the hub, however, is its cable.

One of the most frustrating things to deal with when it comes to hubs like this is getting it to lay flat when in use. With so many different caliber cables running out of it, things can get messy, and the device’s own wire can buckle under pressure and be easily pulled and manipulated by the tension.

To fix this, EZQuest opted for a durable, nylon braided cable that easily bends to keep the hub positioned as you want.

I’m a stickler for aesthetics, so this degree of consideration for an issue as simple as “my USB hub won’t lay flat” is a surefire way to grab my attention.

Should You Buy EZQuest’s USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub?

Whether you use your laptop as your workstation or have a desktop that falls short on the ports you need, EZQuest’s USB-C Multimedia 10-in-1 Hub can be a lifesaver. It’s a sturdy device built with durability in mind that can handle all of its components being used at once. As much as I tried to push the hub to its limits, it always pushed back at maximum power.

If there’s one thing to gripe about, it’s the limited number of DisplayPorts. The HDMI 4K output seamlessly mirrors or extends your laptop, but if you need to extend to more than one monitor, you’re out of luck. The device does not support USB-C to DisplayPort connections, so you’ll only ever be able to extend to one monitor. You could use an HDMI splitter, but you won’t get the same quality or functionality.

The USB hub does what it can to keep your desk looking as clean as possible, no matter how many cables you run through it. The braided cable keeps the hub laying flat, so there’s no twisting and bending to create a chaotic setup. Overall, EZQuest thought of just about everything when piecing together this very helpful 10-in-1 hub.

I’ve worked with smaller, more expensive hubs, but I think the EZQues holds its own as a viable option for workstations with limited input and output options.