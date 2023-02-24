Most of us are carrying around more devices than ever before, which has led to the popularity of more powerful battery banks. Morphie has a few new batteries to keep all your devices juiced up all the time, even if you’re on the go.

Mophie has announced a range of three new power banks, including the 10,000 mAh Powerstation and the 20,000 mAh Powerstation XL. Both batteries provide charging up to 20W when juiced up, and they can also charge multiple devices at once.

The more interesting one out of the three, however, is the Powerstation Pro AC, which not only packs a higher capacity at 27,000 mAh, but it also has a way higher power output, being able to output up to 130W through its four ports, including a full-on AC plug. This allows you to charge many other devices, including laptops that don’t support USB-C power input.

All of these three options are available to purchase now. The standard Powerstation is $49, while the Powerstation XL is $59. The bigger, and more capable, Powerstation Pro AC comes at a pricier $199.