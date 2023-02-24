Apple introduced MagSafe on the iPhone 12 series, and it has stuck around as a charging option on all subsequent models. Now you can pick up a MagSafe charger for just $32, a discount from the usual price of $34-40.

MagSafe is the magnetic charging technology on newer iPhone models, combining the no-plug simplicity of wireless charging with magnets to ensure a secure connection. Apple’s own charger is a small pad that magnetically attaches to the iPhone 12 or later, with a USB-C connector on the other end for plugging into a power source.

Apple MagSafe Charger Apple's official MagSafe charger can charge the iPhone 12 or later at the fastest possible speeds, using magnets to ensure a secure connection.

The MagSafe charger is a great option for your desk or in a travel bag, freeing up the Lightning port on your iPhone for anything else, like wired headphones or USB devices. The device also functions as a standard Qi wireless charging pad, so it will still work with older iPhone models, some Android phones, and anything else that charges wirelessly — but at reduced charging speeds and no magnetic connection.

The current $32 deal comes from Woot, which is owned by Amazon, and offers free shipping for all Amazon Prime subscribers. It’s not a bad price if you want a no-plug charger for your iPhone — ignoring the plug at the other end, anyway.