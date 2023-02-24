Various Anker chargers
Anker

Anker makes some of the best chargers around, especially compact models. You can now get the company’s bite-sized 40W USB Type-C wall charger for just $28.79.

Anker’s Nano Pro charger is a small wall adapter with two USB Type-C ports. When only one device is connected, it can reach charging speeds of up to 40W — fast enough to quickly top up any phone, a MacBook Air, a Nintendo Switch (but not while it’s docked), and most tablets. If you use both USB Type-C ports at once, the 40W charging speed is split across both ports.

Anker USB-C Charger 40W

This compact USB-C charger is perfect for travel, offering enough speed to power phones, tablets, and even some laptops.

Amazon

$28.79
$35.99 Save 20%

Anker

The two USB ports can come in handy during travel, giving you the option to charge a phone and accessory (watch, fitness tracker, etc) from the same wall plug, or two phones. It’s also incredibly compact, measuring just 1.37 x 1.34 x 1.8 inches.

Anker has discounted the charger to $28.79, which appears to be the lowest price yet. It’s a great price for what you get, but there’s no cable included in the box — we have a list of the best USB-C cables if you need one or two.

Profile Photo for Corbin Davenport Corbin Davenport
Corbin Davenport is the News Editor at How-To Geek, an independent software developer, and a podcaster. He previously worked at Android Police, PC Gamer, and XDA Developers.
Read Full Bio »