Buy Microsoft’s latest 13-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 9 by February 26 and get everything you need to utilize every feature of the laptop/tablet combo device. The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 bundle is on sale for $1,699.99 ($179.99 off), marking the first time we’ve seen the Surface Pro 9 featured in a well-discounted package.

This bundled offer comes with a 13-inch Surface Pro 9 powered by an Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor. A 256GB SSD and 16GB RAM provide the storage and performance expected of a laptop so you can run demanding programs without stuttering and turn your Surface Pro 9 into a traveling workstation. Microsoft’s Surface Pro Signature Keybaord snaps into place and provides a comfortable typing surface that doubles as protection for the 13-inch screen when not in use. The Slim Pen 2 allows you to write on your screen in real-time and create precise designs in Adobe Photoshop or Illustration (sold separately). When the battery dies, simply place the pen in its designated slot in the keyboard and it will recharge all on its own.

With the keyboard and pen, you’ll be able to swap between laptop or tablet mode with ease, giving you complete control over how you make use of the 2880 x 1920 PixelSense Flow Display. The versatility of the Surface Pro 9 can help improve your productivity with all of the tools Windows 11 has to offer, packed into the convenience of a laptop/tablet combo. For instance, you can create stunning graphs and presentations in keyboard mode, and then easily display them with a simple swap to tablet modem, thanks to the Surface Pro’s built-in kickstand.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2 bundle is something you don’t want to sleep on. Available until February 26 for $1,699.99 ($179.99 off), the package is a must-have if you travel frequently or need a multifaceted workstation.