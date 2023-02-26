Laptops and tablets each have their place, but some products bring the best of both worlds together. The new IdeaPad Duet 3i from Lenovo is the company’s latest attempt at that.

Lenovo has launched its latest detachable laptop, the eighth generation of the IdeaPad Duet 3i, with updated features making it a perfect device for students and professionals who need to work on the go. This new-generation device boasts a slim, sleek design, and an Intel N-series processor. You can pick between an Intel N100 or N200 CPU in this machine — not the most powerful thing out there, but for a device with this form factor, it might just fit the bill.

The IdeaPad Duet 3i is a lightweight and portable device that can be easily carried around. Its 11.5-inch 2K (2000×1200) touchscreen display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 400 nits brightness offers a fantastic viewing experience, while its upgraded 5MP front camera and 8MP rear webcam ensure sharper clarity for online meetings and lessons. The device comes with an optional Lenovo Digital Pen, which can be used for quick note-taking during meetings and lessons.

If this sounds like your next laptop/tablet, you’ll be able to buy it for 449 euros in Europe. It has no US release date at the moment, but that might eventually change — keep an eye on Lenovo’s site in the meantime.