Lenovo makes some of the best laptops around, but many of the company’s top options are pretty expensive. If you’re looking for the best bang-for-your-buck, the new E-Series ThinkPads might be the answer.

The latest additions to the ThinkPad E series are here, including the 14-inch E14 Gen 5 and a brand-new option, 16-inch E16 Gen 1. These new laptops feature displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio and striking screen-to-body ratios of over 90%. The laptops also boast a new, larger 115mm touchpad to provide a comfortable and productive experience.

The E14 Gen 5 and E16 can be configured with either the latest 13th gen Intel Core processors or the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs with AMD Radeon 610M graphics. You can also equip it with up to 40GB of RAM, dual SSD storage of up to 2TB, and wireless connectivity via optional Wi-Fi 6E for high-speed stable wireless connection.

In addition, the E14 Gen 5 and E16 come with 47Whr or 57Whr battery options, ensuring they have enough juice for even the strongest work days. And they’re also more sensibly priced than other options, with the E14 starting at $739 and the E16 starting at $759. These are great options for value-conscious buyers who need high-performing machines.

These laptops will be available to purchase starting in May 2023. There’s no product page or pre-order options yet, so you’ll have to check back at Lenovo’s online store in a few months.

RELATED: Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 Review: Gets the Job Done