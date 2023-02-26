For people looking for a good, all-around laptop, Lenovo’s ThinkPad series generally does the job very well. Lenovo has revealed a bunch of new laptops, including the new, second-generation ThinkPad Z13 and Z16.

Lenovo has unveiled its latest ThinkPad models, the Z13 Gen 2 and Z16 Gen 2, and they are packed to the brim with improvements. For starters, they come with AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors and AMD Radeon 700M series graphics, as well as up to 64GB of dual-channel memory and up to a 2TB PCIe SSD. They are designed to handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.

Both models have sleek thin and light form factors and ultra-narrow bezels, meaning that they’re quite the lookers in addition to being powerful. They also come with fast and reliable Wi-Fi 6E, as well as FHD cameras with Dolby Voice-enabled microphones, providing you with a premium audio-visual experience for collaborative productivity.

One advantage the Z13 Gen 2 has compared to its bigger sibling is that it’s available in a natural fiber-reinforced material made from 100% agricultural products. This woven Flax material is bonded to the 75% recycled aluminum top cover, creating a distinctive and eco-friendly design. The last generation had a cool vegan leather design, and this is continuing that trend. It also has a regular aluminum option.

The Z13 Gen 2 will be available for purchase starting in July, with prices starting at $1,249, while the Z16 Gen 2 will be available starting in August, with prices starting at $1,749. If you’re in the market for a new laptop, these upgraded ThinkPad models may be worth considering — check out Lenovo’s store in a few months to grab one.