Dell’s XPS ultrabooks are some of the best laptops around, with sleek designs and (usually) the latest PC hardware. Following last year’s redesign of the XPS 13, Dell has now updated the larger XPS 15 and XPS 17 laptops.

Dell has announced a pair of new laptops, the XPS 15 (9530) and the XPS 17 (9730). They both have that same bezel-less 16:10 screens you’ve come to know and love, with the XPS 15 having a 15.6-inch display and the XPS 17 being a precise 17 inches. So really, what’s new here is what’s inside these computers.

Both the Dell XPS 15 and the XPS 17 are equipped with Intel’s latest 13th-gen Core processors as well as NVIDIA’s latest RTX 4000 lineup. The XPS 17 can be equipped with up to an RTX 4080 and an Intel Core i9-13900H.

These aren’t intended to be gaming PCs — if you want a computer built for gaming, you should look at Dell’s latest Alienware laptops instead. These are aimed strictly at productivity use, web browsing, and other related tasks However, all the new models should be able to handle lightweight games, and the models with dedicated graphics could play a wider selection of modern titles.

Like previous XPS models, these will be expensive. The XPS 15 will start at $2,949, and the XPS 17 will start at $3,399. They’re definitely among the best laptops your money can buy, though.

There are no product pages for the laptops yet, so you’ll just have to keep an eye out on Dell’s online store if you’re interested.