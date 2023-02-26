Lenovo’s ThinkPads are some of the best laptops around, with the X series sitting near the top of the lineup. Lenovo has now revealed two new models for 2023: the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and X13 Yoga Gen 4.

Lenovo sells a lot of ThinkPad-branded laptops with overlapping product lines, but the X series laptops are primarily ultrabooks, with a decent amount of processing power packed into a thin and light frame. This year’s fourth-generation models continue that tradition, with two options to choose from: a traditional laptop design, and a 2-in-1 convertible Yoga model.

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 (not the Yoga model) will be sold with either 13th gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. The display is a 13.3-inch 16:10 screen, with options for a 2.8K OLED panel, IPS screen, and touch support. It weighs just 1.14 kg, or 2.51 pounds.

The port selection includes two Thunderbolt 4 connectors (USB 4 on the AMD model), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0b, an audio jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.1. You’ll be able to configure it with up to 32 GB RAM, 2 TB of storage, and optional 4G LTE connectivity. There will also be an option for an enhanced 5 MP webcam with Windows Hello authentication.

The ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 is mostly the same laptop, but with fewer hardware customization options and a 2-in-1 design. There’s no option for AMD processors, just Intel, and there’s no choice for an OLED screen. It has a weight of 1.2 kg, or 2.64 pounds.

Both models seem like capable high-end ultrabooks, but without more information about the processors being used and the wide range of configuration options, only time will tell if they end up as some of the best laptops of 2023. They’ll be available to purchase from Lenovo and other stores in May 2023.