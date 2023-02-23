Razer sells a whole bunch of gaming laptops, but the Blade lineup has always been positioned as a premium option that wouldn’t look out of place in an office. Now there’s a brand new version of the Razer Blade 15.

The new Razer Blade 15 is here, a few weeks after the company upgraded its 16-inch and 18-inch models during CES 2023. Compared to those, though, this is a much more modest update. It looks pretty much identical to previous models, with the most important upgrade being the chips inside. Razer is putting 13th gen Intel processors inside of this computer, as well as a choice between an RTX 4060 and an RTX 4070.

The laptop has a 16:9 screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, as well as 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage. So it’s a blazing fast computer all around, despite what the recycled chassis would otherwise suggest. You can think of this as the Windows equivalent of the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro — the chassis is surprisingly uninspired, but what’s inside it is honestly pretty good.

This laptop starts at $2,499, and you can buy it from Razer’s storefront now.