Connect your Discord account to your PlayStation 5 and chat with other users over voice chat while you play games, even cross-platform ones. Here’s how to set it up, how to use it, and what makes it so useful.

How to Set Up Discord on PS5

Using Discord on the PlayStation 5 starts with linking your Discord account to your console. To do this, turn on your PS5, sign in, and select the “cog” Settings icon in the top-right corner of the dashboard.

Head to Users and Accounts > Linked Services, and you’ll see a list of accounts that you can add to your PS5.

Select “Discord” followed by “Link Account” and then read the disclosure that informs you that your PlayStation Network account and associated information will be revealed to Discord as part of this process. Hit “Accept and Continue” to proceed.

Now link your Discord account by heading to discord.com/activate and logging in and entering the code displayed. You can also use your iPhone or Android smartphone to scan the QR code on the screen for quicker access. You can also use the PS5 browser (via the “Use Browser” button) to log in and link accounts that way.

Once you’ve entered the code on a secondary device you’ll need to click “Authorize” to grant permission on Discord’s end too.

The screen should update on your PS5 to let you know that your console has been linked to your Discord account.

Native Discord integration depends on version 7.0 or later of the PlayStation 5 firmware, so make sure you’ve upgraded your console using Settings > System Software > System Software Update and Settings first.

How to Use Discord on Your PS5

There’s no Discord interface on PS5 from which you can read text channels, swap servers, join voice chats, or DM other users. Instead, PS5 Discord integration lets you join voice chats on your console using your DualSense controller’s microphone and speaker (or a headset that you have connected).

That means you’ll need to use Discord on another device if you want to also use it on a PS5. With your account connected, you’ll be able to pass voice channels to your PS5. You can do this using official Discord apps for Android, iPhone, or desktop, or using the web interface from a standard browser.

If you’re on mobile you can transfer your current voice chat to PlayStation 5 by tapping on the channel, then swiping up from near the bottom of the screen and tapping the “Transfer to PlayStation” button. You may also see a notification suggesting your PS5 as a destination.

On a Windows, Mac, or Linux, things work similarly except you must right-click on the channel that you want to join and select “Join on PlayStation” or “Transfer to PlayStation” depending on whether you’re already chatting or not.

In both instances, you’ll be invited to confirm the PS5 then hit the “Transfer Voice” button to send the call to your PlayStation.

On the PlayStation 5, you should see a notification appear to let you know that you’ve joined a Discord voice chat.

Hit the “PS” home button on your controller and you should see the Discord card appear on the screen. Press X on it to see some additional controls including levels, a “Leave” button, a quick channel selector, and an overview of other members in the chat.

Why Use Discord on Your PlayStation?

Discord on PS5 is cool because it makes it easier to play with friends who are on different platforms. Many online multiplayer experiences now support cross-play, which allows you to play online on your PlayStation with others who are on PC or Xbox. Discord bridges the gap in terms of voice communication on these platforms.

This will also let your Discord friends know what games you’re playing since your Discord status will be updated with your current PS5 activity.

It’s easy and free to create your own Discord server purely to bring together friends across different platforms. Alternatively, you can join existing servers to find people to play with. If you’re new, make sure you’re making the most of all the Discord features available to you.

How to Remove Discord From Your PS5

You can remove Discord integration both on your PS5 console or via the Discord web interface and apps. Both have the same effect, so it’s up to you which method is more convenient.

On Your PlayStation 5

To unlink Discord on the PS5, head to Settings > Users and Accounts > Linked Services and select Discord followed by “Unlink Account” — this will sever ties between your PlayStation Account and your Discord account.

On Discord

To unlink your Discord account from your PS5 through Discord, launch the Discord app or web interface and navigate to user settings. This is accessible via the “cog” Settings button in the lower-left corner of the screen on the web or desktop or using the “User” tab on the mobile app. Head to “Authorized Apps” and then click or tap “Deauthorize” next to PlayStation Network.