It’s time to take your gaming to the next level without draining your wallet. As ASUS makes way for its next generation of gaming laptops, the 2022 edition of the AMD Ryzen 9-powered ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop has been heavily discounted to $1,199.99 ($400 off). This all-time low price is only available until February 26, so you’ll need to act fast.

The ASUS ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop is driven by a Ryzen 9 6900HS 8-core processor, a chip that toes the line between power and efficiency so that the X13’s thin chassis stays cooler under pressure. It’s also packing a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GPU, which provides plenty of graphical performance for gaming on the go, which you’ll find useful given the X13’s sheer portability. NVIDIA Optimus is on board, as well, which extends the battery life by optimizing the laptop’s processes.

Don’t worry about building a sizable library, either. The ASUS ROG Flow X13 is equipped with a 1TB SSD, and downloading sizable games to the SSD is quick and efficient, thanks to Wi-Fi 6E compatibility. You’re also sure to not run out of ports with this laptop’s HDMI 2.0 port, USB 3.2 Type A port, and two USB 3.2 Type C port. Keeping your games running smoothly is the 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which promotes multitasking without stuttering. While the RAM isn’t expandable, the 6400Mhz memory is designed to keep high-end workstations running, even under intense conditions.

With this collection of top-end components, you’ll be zipping around even the latest and greatest games with ease. Details will look stunning on the 13.4-inch, 120Hz 16P10 touchscreen, and ROG Intelligent Cooling gives you peace of mind so you can enjoy the experience without fears of overheating. Despite everything packed inside the X13, ASUS achieved a lightweight and thin model weighing only 2.87lbs and measuring only .62-inches thick.

Be sure to grab the ASUS ROG Flow X13 gaming laptop before ASUS drops its next line of ROG laptops and this powerful model disappears. It’s currently available until February 26 for its lowest price yet at $1,199.99 ($400 off).