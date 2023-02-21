If you’re looking for a watch that gets fitness features right, it’s hard to go wrong with Garmin. They’re pricey, but they’re also some of the best smartwatches for the right kind of person, and now they are getting even better.

Garmin has released a software update across a wide range of smartwatches, adding some useful new features and greatly improving a number of existing ones. There’s a new Jet Lag advisor that can give you tips on how to mitigate the effects of long flights, as well as new modes for tubing, water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and sail expeditions. The update also greatly improving existing modes such as snowboarding and backcountry skiing. In addition, things like load and training status will now be synchronized across your different Garmin devices, if you have more than one.

Garmin has also improved the widgets for sunrise and sunset with more information at a glance. The company said in its announcement, “Adventurers can view a map that shows the sun’s position in the sky overlayed with their own — helping them to understand the position of the sky at different times of the day.”

If you’d like to check this update out, make sure to download it from the Garmin Connect app. It’s rolling out to the Enduro 2, Epix Gen 2, Fēnix 7 series, Instinct 2 series, Instinct Crossover, MARQ Gen 2, Quatix 7, Tactix 7, and Vívomove series.