Wyze, the smart home come company, revealed its first Wi-Fi mesh routers last year. The entry-level Wyze Router already arrived, and now the higher-end model is available for purchase — but there’s a catch.

The Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro, as it is officially called, is a mesh system like Google’s Nest Wifi or Amazon’s Eero lineup. It promises full-home coverage, thanks to the use of multiple base stations and support for the latest Wi-Fi 6E standard. Wyze advertises speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps and support for 6 GHz bands, but you’ll only get those cutting-edge features with a connected device that also supports Wi-Fi 6E. There aren’t many of those yet — some examples include the 14 and 16-inch 2023 MacBook Pro, select Samsung Galaxy phones and tablets, and the latest Mac Mini.

There are some missing features compared to other popular mesh systems, like support for Thread or Matter, but the Mesh Router Pro covers all the basics. Each station has Ethernet ports, which isn’t the case on regular Eero or Google Nest systems. The Wyze app is used for management and changing settings, but there does appear to be some kind of web panel as well, according to the company’s support documentation.

Wyze Wi-Fi 6E Mesh Router Pro The new high-end Wi-Fi mesh system from Wyze covers your home in fast Wi-Fi 6E.

There is a catch with the new system, though. Wyze said back in November that it would sell the Pro system in a 1-pack for $173.99, or $273.99 for a 2-pack, but those plans have changed. There’s no option to buy one station — you can only purchase a 2-pack for $273.99, or a 3-pack for $447.98 (currently on sale for $393.99). Even though the main selling point of a mesh Wi-Fi system is the multi-station connectivity, the option to buy one unit would still be helpful for anyone who wants the other features and Wyze ecosystem integration.

The lack of a 1-pack option also makes expanding your network later a more expensive proposition — even if you only need one more unit to cover a dead zone, you’ll have to buy two units. The regular Wyze Mesh Router is available as a single unit, but it only supports Wi-Fi 6 (not 6E), and it cannot join a mesh network of Pro stations.

Wyze acknowledged the problem in a Reddit comment, saying there will be a 1-pack version available eventually, but there is no public timeline for that right now. That’s good to hear, and the wait shouldn’t be too annoying — most people don’t own anything with Wi-Fi 6E support right now anyway.