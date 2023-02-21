Ring is helping homeowners enhance their home security with its upgraded, next-gen Video Doorbell 3, now $139.99 ($60 off). Until February 26, you can save on an easy-to-install security solution that sends motion and doorbell alerts directly to your mobile devices.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 provides you with a 1080p HD video feed and clear two-way talk, delivered right to your phone or tablet. Customizable motion zone settings put you in control of the camera’s sensitivity to ensure your neighbor’s privacy without sacrificing your own security. Create a larger zone to receive alerts whenever someone passes the video doorbell, even if they don’t stop at your front door, or shrink it down to only monitor your front door. Ring watches over your home even at night with infrared technology that illuminates the immediate area without sacrificing video quality.

The Ring doorbell is easy to install with a rechargeable battery pack, or run it through your home’s existing doorbell wires. The device connects seamlessly to your home’s dual-band (2.4 or 5.0 GHz) WiFi network to better guarantee clear, uninterrupted streaming right to the Ring mobile app (available on iOS and Android). It can also connect to your Alexa devices for audio announcements for all doorbell and motion alerts. The Ring app gives you full control with options for Motion Snooze, Smart Responses so there’s always a quick reply even when you’re not available, and a live video feed to keep watch over suspicious activity.

Enjoy the peace of mind of security that monitors activity at your home and streams it right to your phone or tablet with the Ring Video Doorbell 3. You can add the latest in outdoor monitoring to your home for only $139.99 ($60 off) from now until February 26.