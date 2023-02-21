Paramount+ is the streaming service owned by Paramount Global, with everything from Star Trek to live sports. Now you can get it free for a year if you’re an eligible T-Mobile subscriber.

T-Mobile has launched a new promotion that gives some customers a free year of the Paramount+ service, but as you might expect, there’s a few catches. The offer gives you a year of the “Essential” plan, which is the least expensive tier of the streaming service — complete with advertisements, limited sports access, no streaming of local CBS stations, and no downloads.

The deal will also auto-renew at $4.99 per month after the first year, so make sure to set a reminder or calendar event for yourself so you won’t forget. It’s only available for T-Mobile and Sprint postpaid wireless customers (excluding prepaid plans) and Home Internet subscribers.

There is some good news, though — the promotion works for both new and existing Paramount+ subscribers, which isn’t always the case with promotions like this. The exact process for claiming the free year of service for an existing account is more complicated, though, so be sure to follow T-Mobile’s instructions carefully.

It’s always great to see freebies with phone plans, but with all the data breaches T-Mobile has put its customers through lately, it’s the least the carrier could do.